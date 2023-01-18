Karnataka Govt to recommend handover of co-operative banks scam cases to CBI: Minister

Karnataka Minister for Co-operation S T Somashekar said Tuesday the state government will recommend the handover of the probe into the financial irregularities at the Sri Guru Raghavendra Sahakara Bank Niyamitha (SGRSBN) and Sri Vasista Credit Souharda Sahakari Ltd (SVCSSL) to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Somashekar, who was not in favour of handing over the probe to CBI before this, said the government is willing to hand over the cases to the central agency. After chairing a meeting with stakeholders and officials, Somashekar said necessary steps will be taken to prepare a detailed note and will be tabled in the next Cabinet meeting to hand over the cases to CBI.

During the previous Assembly session in December last year, Somashekar in his response to Congress MLC U B Venkatesh’s question had said the total misappropriation of funds discovered in SVCSSL is about Rs 280 crore and about Rs 2.56 crore has been recovered from the defaulters.

Ten immovable properties have also been attached by the competent authority, he added. The minister had also said Rs 26.97 crore have been transferred to 729 depositors’ accounts and about 2000 depositors are yet to get Rs 260 crore.

In 2020, RBI had imposed withdrawal restrictions on SGRSBN. The probe revealed that more than Rs 2500 crore were misappropriated by the bank management.

Presently, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) is investigating the case. In July 2021, several depositors filed complaints with the Bengaluru city police suspecting misappropriation in SVCSSL and the directors later were arrested.