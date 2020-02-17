Karnataka govt to protect unlisted heritage monuments in state under ‘Samrakshane’ scheme

The Virupaksha Temple in Hampi. Photo/Wikimedia Commons The Virupaksha Temple in Hampi. Photo/Wikimedia Commons

The Karnataka government is set to protect unlisted heritage monuments across the state under the ‘Samrakshane’ scheme, which is aimed to protect important monuments and buildings which do not figure in the lists of the Archaeological Survey of India or in the Karnataka archaeology department.

Tourism Minister CT Ravi said, “ in the state, there are more than 25,000 temples, mosques, churches, heritage buildings, and other monuments which need attention. Hence, we came up with this initiative to take up restoration work of this structure.”

Lauding the efforts of Dharmasthala Manjunatheshwara Dharmothana Trust (SDMDT), Ravi said that trust has restored and protected 176 temples of heritage value in the last 20 years.

“SDMDT has already been doing this work for the last 20 years and they have protected around 176 temples of heritage value in the state. Taking help from them we will carry out restoration works since they have a team of engineers who are experts in restoring monuments,” he added.

The state government would announce the ‘Samrakshane’ scheme in the Karnataka budget which would be presented on March 5.

In December last year, the Karnataka government identified 844 state-protected monuments for 3D mapping to felicitate research work around monuments in the state. According to officials of the Department of Archaeology, Museums and Heritage, a memorandum of understanding (MoU) worth Rs 64.92 lakh has been signed with the Karnataka State Council for Science and Technology for the project.

