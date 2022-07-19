Karnataka govt to oppose Centre’s draft notification on ESA in Western Ghats

The Karnataka government has decided to oppose the draft notification issued by the Centre on Ecologically Sensitive Areas (ESA) in the Western Ghats. The decision was taken at a meeting convened by state Minister for Home Affairs Araga Jnanendra on Monday and attended by ministers and legislators from Malnad and coastal districts.

The home minister said a delegation of legislators and MPs from the affected regions would meet the Union Minister for Environment and Forests. “MLAs cutting across party lines have unanimously expressed their opposition to the notification by the Ministry of Environment and Forests. A delegation of Lok Sabha members and MLAs from the state, headed by the Chief Minister, will meet the Union Minister for Environment,” Jnanendra said.

“If this draft notification by the MoEF&CC (Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change) is accepted as it is, it will affect the lives of the people in rural areas and because of that, there will be strong opposition by the local people. We have also decided to go to court against the Centre’s move if necessary. Awareness activities will also be taken up to apprise people of the impact of the notification on them,” the minister added. He also told the reporters that no scientific survey was undertaken to decide the extent of the ESA in the Western Ghats before issuing the notification.

Commenting on the opposition of political parties to the draft notification, wildlife conservationist Joseph Hoover said, “Instead of saving our forests and all its goodness, they flock together like vultures and devour what precious little is left of our fragile ecosystem. The ESZ has been notified for the good of us and future generations. It has been emphasised that those in the green zone would not be disturbed or displaced. They can continue with their chores on and off the field. The interest of our farmers should never be compromised. Only resorts, mining, hydro projects… are restricted in the orange and red zones. Justifiably so. Without reading or understanding the notification, our elected representatives are misinforming people living in the Western Ghats region about them losing their land and livelihood.”

He added that even being in the midst of a climate crisis with extreme climate events battering the people daily has not opened the eyes of the leaders. “Barely a fortnight ago, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai told foresters that he would support them wholeheartedly to increase forest cover in Karnataka. Now, our chief minister is set to take all these clueless leaders to Delhi to challenge the July 6 notification issued by the MoEF&CC,” Hoover said.

“If they are keen to uplift the life of local people, they should provide well-equipped health care centres, schools, colleges, libraries, transport facilities and good public amenities. As most are aware, some of these leaders have huge land holdings in eco-sensitive areas. Some control quarries. Some have resorts. Some are constructing resorts and entertainment hubs. They have made huge investments. In their desire to protect their interests, they are mischievously stoking the passion of local communities to stall the ESZ notification. If floods and landslides continue to devastate people, these MLAs and MLCs should be held responsible for their sufferings,” Hoover pointed out.

Dr TV Ramachandra, professor at the Centre for Ecological Sciences department at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), said that the government should consider implementing the draft notification. “Considering the changes in climate (evident from recurring floods, droughts, landslides, increasing temperature, etc), which would affect the livelihood of all people and hurt the nation’s economy, it is prudent to conserve the fragile ecosystems. This would cost less compared to being prone to calamities and spending money and resources for restoration,” Dr Ramachandra said.

On Monday, Minister for State in the MoEF&CC Ashwini Kumar Choubey told the Lok Sabha that with a view to issue a final notification to declare ESA in the Western Ghats – on the basis of the Kasturirangan Panel Report – the Union environment ministry had issued a draft notification dated February 10, 2014 on an eco-sensitive area of 56,825 sq km spreading over six states of Goa, Gujarat, Karnataka, Kerala, Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu.

“With persisting demand from the states to reduce/alter the ESA area from the recommendation of the Kasturirangan Panel (High-Level Working Group) Report, the final notification for Western Ghat Eco-Sensitive Area could not be issued so far. While consistent efforts to bring the six states on board have been underway, the ministry has subsequently republished the draft notification four times dated 04.09.2015; 27.02.2017; 03.10.2018 and 06.07.2022,” Choubey said.

“In order to follow a coherent and consistent approach in notifying the ESA of Western Ghats, this ministry has been interacting with all the states of the Western Ghats region at various levels. Efforts are being made to finalise the notification, taking into consideration the environmental concerns of the region and the suggestions and/or recommendations of the concerned state governments, including the governments of Kerala and Karnataka in a holistic manner, keeping in view the conservation aspects of the disaster-prone pristine ecosystem, and the rights, privileges, needs and developmental aspirations of the region. To address the issues raised by the state governments, the MoEFCC has already constituted a committee to examine the concerns/suggestions of the six state governments,” he said.

The Union environment ministry last week issued a draft notification demarcating 46,832 sq km in five states (Gujrat, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Goa and Tamil Nadu) as ESA, of which 20,668 sq km is in Karnataka.