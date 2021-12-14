Karnataka govt to issue free bus passes to construction workers

The Karnataka labour department is planning to issue free bus passes to the construction workers across the state under the ‘Sahayahasta’ bus passes scheme.

The Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) in collaboration with the Building and Construction Workers Welfare Board, has already issued Sahayahasta bus passes to construction workers registered with the board.

Speaking to Indian Express, Shivaram Hebbar, Minister For Labour Department said, “Through Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC), the labour department will issue free bus passes to the construction workers in the state soon. The labour department officials have already conducted a few meetings with the KSRTC official regarding the scheme where the department will pay the KSRTC to give bus passes to the construction workers. Workers, including migrant labourers, from other states can enrol under the scheme.”

“We are in talks with all the four corporations in the state including Kalyana Karnataka Road Transport Corporation and North Western Karnataka Road Transport Corporation,” the minister added.

The workers have to submit copies of the registered identity card issued by the board and the Aadhaar card, and two stamp-size photographs to get the passes.

Meanwhile, the BMTC, which is issuing the passes to workers in Bengaluru, has seen poor turnout to get the free bus passes due to the lack of awareness of the scheme.

According to the data by BMTC, only 1,602 workers availed free passes in 2018-19, in 2019-20 around 7,395 people have taken the passes. This year BMTC had called for the application and made arrangements to issue the Sahayahasta passes at 20 places, including the Kempegowda bus station and the bus terminals at Shivajinagar, Yeshwantpur, Banashankari, Vijayanagar, Whitefield, Shanthinagar, Domlur, Kengeri, Jayanagar, Koramangala.

“BMTC is ready with the passes but the response has been poor despite creating awareness in Kannada, Hindi and English in bus stands. We have been conducting the awareness and furthermore, awareness needs to be done,” a senior BMTC official said.