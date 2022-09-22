Karnataka govt tables Bill to ensure reservation for Kannadigas in industries

To ensure a statutory mechanism for the use of Kannada in government offices, banks and in higher education, the Karnataka government Thursday tabled the Kannada Language Comprehensive Development Bill, 2022.

The Bill provides for reservation to Kannadigas in industries and other establishments as per the industrial policy of the state government. Any industry that does not comply with this provision will not be eligible for any concessions offered by the government. The government added that it can withdraw benefits from industries which fail to provide reservation in employment for Kannadigas.

The proposed legislation also aims to address concerns raised by various pro-Kannada outfits over the lack of Kannada-speaking staff in banks. “Every person employed in banks and other financial institutions situated within the state of Karnataka shall use Kannada language also in all its communications and correspondence with the public,” the Bill says. It can be recalled that several altercations between bank staff and the public were reported in the last few years as many of the bank staff lacked Kannada knowledge.

Apart from penalising industries, officers entrusted with the duty of enforcing the official language can also be tried for dereliction of duty if they fail to abide by the provisions of the law. “Any failure on the part of the government officials in using Kannada language in official and administrative transactions shall be deemed to be dereliction of duty,” the Bill adds.

The proposed legislation also provides for the setting up of an Official Language Commission and an enforcement mechanism for implementing the official language at the state, district and taluk levels. It also makes provisions for the use of Kannada in Information Technology services, higher education and billboards.

The Bill follows demands by various pro-Kannada groups to enact a comprehensive legislation for the promotion of Kannada language amidst the ‘Hindi imposition’ debate and the recommendations made in the 57th report of the Karnataka Law Commission.

The new Bill, when passed, will replace the Karnataka Official Language Act, 1963 and Karnataka Local Authorities (Official Language) Act, 1981.