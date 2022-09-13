scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Sep 13, 2022

Karnataka govt to fix sluice gates of all 160 lakes in Bengaluru: CM Basavaraj Bommai

"Apart from fixing sluice gates of all the 160 lakes, there needs to be improvement in the master plan prepared for the development of SWDs," Bommai said.

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai speaks during a rally 'Janaspandana' in Doddaballapur, September 10, 2022. (PTI)

With encroachments of Sewage Water Drains (SWD) stopping interlinking of Bengaluru lakes, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai Tuesday said that the government has taken up the task of fixing the sluice gates of all the 160 lakes in Bengaluru city to ensure a smooth outflow of water from the water bodies in order to avoid flash floods.

He was answering a question raised by Congress MLA from Byatarayanapura Krishna Byre Gowda. The reply added that the government has sanctioned Rs 1,500 crore and an additional Rs 300 crore grants to develop SWDs (rajakaluves).

“Apart from fixing sluice gates of all the 160 lakes, there needs to be improvement in the master plan prepared for the development of SWDs,” he added.

There 633 SWDs in Bengaluru measuring 859.9 km, including primary and secondary drains, of which 490.1 km has been developed.

Gowda informed that despite Rs 1,500 core been sanctioned last year for the development of SWDs, the projects are still in the tendering stage. Had the works been carried out in time, the city would not have flooded. There needs to be a mechanism to finish the work in a time-bound manner, he added.

“There would have been no floods in the city had the government completed the project in time. I urge the chief minister to take up the work at least now and finish it in a time-bound manner,” Gowda also said.

BJP MLA from Mahadevapura constituency Aravind Limbavali, which was badly hit by the floods, asked the government to continue the demolition drive till all encroachments are removed.

The fight over depth

Former Chief Minister and opposition leader Siddaramaiah during his speech said that he had visited a flood-affected area where there was 5-6 feet water while Bommai disagreed with him and said that the water levels were just 1-1.15 feet. Siddaramaiah said that he had to take a rescue boat of The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), just like other residents who are using the same to visit their houses.

Bommai intervened and said the leader was exaggerating it. But Limbavali agreed to Siddaramaiah’s comment and said that the water levels were 5-6 feet in some flood-affected areas.

First published on: 13-09-2022 at 10:37:55 pm
Bayern Munich vs Barcelona Live Updates: All eyes on Lewandowski in UEFA Champions League blockbuster

