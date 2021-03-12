Karnataka govt sets up panel to examine fresh quota demands

THE KARNATAKA government has constituted a three-member commission headed by a retired high court judge to examine new demands for reservation from various caste groups in the state, effectively buying time for Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa to resolve the issue.

“As per the Cabinet decision to resolve the demands for reservation by various castes under constitutional and legal norms, a three-member committee is being constituted under the chairmanship of retired high court judge Subhash Adi,” Yediyurappa announced

on Wednesday.

The committee was constituted even as Yediyurappa has come under intense pressure from his own party MLA Basavaraj Patil Yatnal to decide on a demand to include the Panchamasali Lingayat community – a sub-sect of the Veerashaiva Lingayat community to which

Yediyurappa also belongs – in the OBC quota of 15 per cent reservation in the state.

Yatnal and Panchamsali Lingayats, who have been protesting in Bengaluru since February 21, had set a March 4 deadline for the CM to resolve their demand.

Yatnal has now demanded a statement by Yediyurappa on the Panchamasali Lingayat demand in the House by March 15 and has warned of turning the agitation into a hunger strike if no clarity is provided on the issue.

On Wednesday, after Yatnal called for government attention to the Lingayats’ demand in the House, Home Minister Basvaraj Bommai intervened to suggest that the government was enthused by a recent Supreme Court call for opinion from states on breaching the 50 per cent ceiling on quotas imposed by the SC itself. He suggested the 50 per cent cap would have to be breached to facilitate new quota demands.