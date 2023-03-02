scorecardresearch
Thursday, Mar 02, 2023
Advertisement

Karnataka govt schoolteacher in trouble over pro-Congress WhatsApp forward

An education official says the post’s claim that the Opposition party has a '200% chance' to win the Assembly polls was originally made by a pontiff.

Following the incident and ahead of the Assembly elections, education authorities have issued a directive to all government schools in the district to refrain from posting and sharing political posts on social media. (File)
Listen to this article
Karnataka govt schoolteacher in trouble over pro-Congress WhatsApp forward
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

A teacher of a government high school in Karnataka’s Koppal district found himself in trouble after he shared on multiple teacher groups a WhatsApp forward that claimed the Congress had a “200 per cent chance” to win the Assembly polls.

Somashekar Harti, who teaches at Government High School in Bhanapur, got a notice from the deputy director of public instruction in Koppal on Tuesday, after a local journalist filed a complaint with the zilla panchayat chief executive officer. Harti is the district president of the Assistant Teachers Association.

A block education official from Koppal said the “200 per cent” claim was originally made by a pontiff. “Harti did not create the pro-Congress post on his own. It was a prediction made by a pontiff which was widely circulated. Harti forwarded the post to multiple teacher groups… Sharing such political posts as a government teacher is in violation of the Karnataka Civil Services Rules,” said the official.

Following the incident and ahead of the Assembly elections, education authorities have issued a directive to all government schools in the district to refrain from posting and sharing political posts on social media.

Also Read
Karnataka govt announces 17% hike in basic salary, employees withdraw strike
karnataka working hours bill news, indian express
Karnataka passes bill allowing 12-hour work days in industries, weekly wo...
Bill passed to remove penalty on unauthorised properties in Bengaluru
Rajnath Singh on arrest of soldier's father who died in Galwan valley clash
Fulfil Yediyurappa's dream of clear majority for BJP in Karnataka: Rajnat...

According to education officials, Harti has had a clean track record in the over 20 years that he has been a government schoolteacher. He was a primary schoolteacher before being promoted as an assistant teacher in a high school.

First published on: 02-03-2023 at 20:58 IST
Next Story

17-yr-old engineering student found hanging in hostel room: Police suspect suicide

EXPRESS INVESTIGATION | Deforestation Inc - how encroachments are ‘forests’ in govt’s forest cover map
READ NOW
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Mar 02: Latest News
Advertisement
close