Karnataka: Govt school teachers collect Rs 1 lakh for treatment of student who met with accident

In a novel initiative, teachers of Koppal district in Karnataka have been raising funds for the treatment of one of their students who recently met with an accident. An amount of Rs 1 lakh has already been collected as a part of the initiative.

Muthuraj Yelappa, a student from Besarahalli in Koppal taluk, who was a Class V student at a government school, was injured after an accident on August 30. After his father Yellappa Anchinhala had stopped his bike to get drinking water, Muthuraj followed him. But he was accidentally hit by an ambulance.

The same ambulance took him to a private hospital.

Yellappa said that he approached the school teachers two days after the accident. “I did not want to bother them but when I saw the bill, I was left with no option but to seek help. His teachers always loved him and so we decided to approach them,” said Yellappa, who works as bill collector in a gram panchayat.

After coming to know of the boy’s situation, teachers collected the money and handed it over to the hospital for his treatment, one of his family members said.

Speaking to Indian Express, Ramesh S Buddanagoudar, who teaches at the government school, said, “He is really a bright student and we wanted to help to save him. Though schools were shut due to the pandemic, he used to turn up to submit his homework. We was keen to learn.”

He added, “We were shocked when we heard the news. Initially, the message was shared on the school’s WhatsApp group. On Teachers’ Day, we decided to spread the word. Many of the teachers have come forward and we have been able to collect Rs 1 lakh. We want him to recover and come back.”

Ravi Bannikatti, Muthuraj’s uncle, told the Indianexpress.com that the boy suffered multiple injuries and had slipped into a coma. “On Tuesday morning, he regained consciousness. We are hoping that he will recover. As of now, the medical bills have crossed Rs 4 lakh. But his teachers have been of immense help.”

(To help Muthuraj, you can send in your contributions via PhonePe to 8884772966.)