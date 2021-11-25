Karnataka: Govt school students in 6 districts to get boiled eggs, bananas to fight malnutrition

To help children tackle malnutrition, anaemia, and protein deficiency, the Karnataka government has decided to include boiled eggs and bananas in mid-day meal scheme in government schools in six districts.

According to a recent circular issued by the department of public instruction, students aged 6-15 from Bidar, Raichur, Kalaburagi, Yadgir, Koppal, Ballari, Vijayapura, and Dharwad will be the beneficiaries of the scheme, beginning December 1.

The department estimates that 14,44,322 students studying in classes 1 to 8 will benefit from the scheme till March 2022. While vegetarians will be given 10 bananas per month, others will be given as many eggs.

The state government had recently found that 74 per cent of students in Yadgir were suffering from malnutrition and anaemia, the highest among all districts in the state. It was followed by Kalaburagi (72.4 per cent), Ballari (72.3 per cent), Koppal (70.7 per cent), Raichur (70.6 per cent), Bidar (69.1 per cent), and Viayapura (68 per cent).

Earlier in September, the state government decided to include eggs in mid-day meals in seven districts to mitigate malnourishment.