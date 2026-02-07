Karnataka govt sanctions Rs 15 crore to protect, document 38,000 acres of land under 328 temples

The Karnataka Cabinet was informed that the allotment of Rs 16 crore for a new guest house at Kollur Mookambika temple in Udupi could bring in more devotees and boost the temple’s income. (Source Kollur Mookambika Temple website)

The Karnataka government has approved Rs 15 crore for an initiative to protect 328 temple properties in the state from encroachments and for documentation of temple land records and properties.

A Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday cleared the funding proposal for the initiative that was first announced in March 2025 as part of the 2025-26 state budget proposals.

“Encroachment of 328 temples of the state will be removed to protect their assets. Further, under ‘Bhu-Varaha’ scheme, the immovable assets of these temples will be documented,” Siddaramaiah had stated in his budget speech last year.

On Thursday, the Cabinet approved the proposal that will cover the properties of 328 temples spread over approximately 38,000 acres that were previously vested with the government under the Inam Abolition Act and Land Reforms Act.