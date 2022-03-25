Karnataka govt plans to revise school textbooks and delete some chapters on Tipu Sultan

The Karnataka government has plans to revise school textbooks and delete some chapters, including the one on 18th-century Mysuru ruler Tipu Sultan which shows him allegedly in a ‘glorified’ manner.

The school textbook review committee set up by the government has recommended to the education department to retain the chapter on Tipu Sultan without any glorification of him, according to sources in the department.

The committee headed by Rohith Chakrathirtha, a writer and member of the Kannada Development Authority (KDA), has suggested to include lessons on the Ahom dynasty, which ruled Northeast India for 600 years and the Karkota dynasty, which ruled parts of North India and chapters on Kashmir history, sources said.

“The chapters on Dattatray Peeta in Chikmagaluru suggested to include in the textbooks while a lesson on Tipu Sultan is retained as it has historical significance and delete only chaptersof him been glorified,” sources added.

The Datta Peetha shrine has been a controversial place for several years in Karnataka with right-wing groups viewing it as the Babri of the south.

Meanwhile BC Nagesh, Karnataka Minister for Education, confirmed the report submitted by the school textbook review committee recently but didn’t share any information regarding the committee’s recommendation. Speaking to The Indian Express, Nagesh said, “I have received the report by the School textbook review committee headed by Rohith Chakrathirtha. We will implement the recommendation in the report from next academic year after discussion before that I will conduct a press conference soon to reveal details about the report.”

Nagesh, after becoming minister, constituted a committee to revise textbooks and appointed Chakrathirtha as chairperson on Sept 8, 2021. After appointment of Chakrathirtha who is alleged to have strong right-wing beliefs had upset several academicians and the opposition Congress party which said it was an attempt to ‘saffronise’ textbooks.

Congress leader and former MLC Ramesh Babu had written to the Education Minister and asked to change Rohith. “The person appointed as chairperson for the textbook review committee is well known for his Hindutva ideology. Appointing him to review the textbooks will have adverse effects,” Babu wrote in his letter earlier.