Karnataka govt reverses order, allows Ganesh Chaturthi public gatherings

The Karnataka government Tuesday allowed pandals for Ganesh Chaturthi, reversing its order from last week.

The revised guidelines issued by Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa say public celebrations can be held on August 22, in a restricted manner.

Last week, the government had banned gatherings and public installations of pandals and idols due to the increasing number of Covid-19 cases in the state. The celebrations had been restricted only to temples and homes.

Now, the festival can be celebrated in public open spaces where the height of the Ganesha idol should not exceed four feet. The height of the idol that will be installed at homes should not exceed two feet.

“The festival celebrations can be done inside temples, public places like streets, front yards, public ground etc. and houses with less public,” Yediyurappa said in the order.

The government has permitted one Ganesh pandal per ward or village, and the organisers should not allow more than 20 people in the pandals at a time.

Cultural programmes are not allowed. “No public processions are allowed while buying and installing Ganesha idols or while immersing the idols in wells,” the order said.

People should immerse the idol at home and public Ganeshotsav organisers must immerse the idols within the locality. Devotees have to compulsorily wear face masks and follow all social distancing norms strictly.

“It is the responsibility of every citizen to control the spread of COVID-19. I request all to celebrate the festival in an eco-friendly manner as per the revised guidelines,” Yediyurappa said in a tweet.

Last week, Sri Ram Sena founder Pramod Muthalik in a press conference at Hubballi had urged the state government to allow the celebration of Ganesh Chaturthi.

