Karnataka govt appoints retired IAS officer as administrator of Murugharajendra mutt

The Karnataka government Tuesday appointed retired IAS officer PS Vastrad as the administrator of Sri Jagadguru Murugharajendra mutt.

After the arrest of Murugharajendra pontiff Shivamurthy in September, the mutt had appointed retired judge SB Vastramath as the administrator but the government has now appointed Vastrad in his place.

The order copy issued by TC Kantharaju, deputy secretary of the revenue department, reads: “Murughamutt seer Shivamurthy has been arrested… in a Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act case. After seeking advice from the advocate general, in the interest of the trust (the mutt), it has been decided to appoint an administrator from the government side.”

“It is hard for Shivamurthy seer to handle the financial management and the mutt’s property as he is presently in judicial custody. In order to prevent inconvenience… to mutt and educational institutions, we have come to the decision to appoint the administrator,” the order copy further states.

Vastrad will handle daily affairs of the mutt that are related to the public interest including the mutt’s properties and also prevent any financial misappropriations, the order reads.

The mutt runs 150 institutions across the country, including 80 educational institutions, of which around 15 are in Chitradurga town alone – among them are a medical college and hospital, a dental college, engineering, pharmacy, law and nursing colleges, besides several schools and polytechnic institutes. Schools run by the mutt are also spread across Bengaluru, Davangere, Haveri, and Athani in Karnataka. The mutt’s annual revenue is said to be about Rs 100 crore including government grants.

Notably, several meetings were held by the mutt’s committee in order to appoint a new pontiff but it failed to come to a decision.