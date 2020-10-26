Karnataka govt releases Rs 1 crore to build memorial for former CM S Bangarappa

S Bangarappa

The Karnataka government announced Friday that a grant of Rs 1 crore for the construction of a memorial of former chief minister Sarekoppa Bangarappa in Soraba taluk in Shivamogga district has been released.

Announcing the same, chief minister B S Yediyurappa said, “Officials have been directed to release a grant of Rs 1 crore for the construction of a memorial as a homage to S Bangarappa here.”

The CM was in town to inaugurate a park constructed in the town as a tribute to the former CM on his 87th birth anniversary. The park, according to the Chief Minister’s Office, was constructed at a cost of Rs 21.15 lakh, with the Soraba Town Panchayat entrusted with the responsibility of its maintenance the park constructed at a cost of Rs 21.15 lakh.

Karnataka CM B S Yediyurappa virtually inaugurates a park built in memory of former CM S Bangarappa in Shimogga. Karnataka CM B S Yediyurappa virtually inaugurates a park built in memory of former CM S Bangarappa in Shimogga.

Bangarappa was elected to the legislative assembly from Soraba constituency for six consecutive terms between 1967 and 1996. He served as the twelfth CM of Karnataka from October 1990 to 1992, preceded by Veerendra Patil and succeeded by M Veerappa Moily. He has also served as the Lok Sabha MP from Shimoga and has worked with the Bharatiya Janata Party and Janata Dal Secular as well, before succumbing to a brief illness in 2011.

Further, Yediyurappa remembered Bangarappa saying he is still remembered fondly for his projects and progressive approach in the field of education, health, and agriculture. “He was rightly known as the champion of backward classes for his implementation of several schemes aiming at the welfare of farmworkers, underprivileged and rural dwellers,” Yediyurappa added.

Meanwhile, the CM denied allegations made against him and the BJP government saying, “The government has been on the forefront to work towards the overall development of the state even amid the coronavirus pandemic. There is no scope for any regional imbalance as we are committed to the development of all parts of the state,” he added.

Earlier on Sunday, leader of opposition and senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah had alleged that the state and central governments were yet to give “a single paisa as compensation” to those affected by the floods in north Karnataka. In a series of tweets, the former CM said, “Based on one estimate, approximately 6.5 lakh acres of crops have been damaged. Rs 1,500 Cr worth of crops have been damaged & more than 1700 houses have been destroyed.”

Further, Siddaramaiah urged CM Yediyurappa to convene a special Assembly session to discuss the flood and pandemic situation in Karnataka. “People are already suffering from floods and pandemic. Above these, people are bearing the brunt of corrupt practices of @BJP4Karnataka. Assembly is the appropriate forum to discuss all these issues,” he added.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Bangalore News, download Indian Express App.