Karnataka: Govt rejects applications of 793 private schools for insufficient documentation

The school education and literacy department in Karnataka has said that it has rejected 793 applications for starting private, unaided schools in the state this academic year on grounds of insufficient documentation.

A total of 1,404 new schools applied for permission to run, out of which only 561 applications were approved and 50 are still pending, the department said.

A senior education official said: “Many of these schools have no proper land records. Some of the private schools are using their land for non-education purposes. The rejections are also on the grounds that the buildings do not have fire and safety compliance certificates.”

Education Minister BC Nagesh had also mentioned that some private schools have missed at least nine deadlines until now to submit relevant documents and obtain a no-objection certificate (NOC) from the government. He added that a circular has been issued to the department of public education to take action against private schools that are operating illegally.

Vishal R, the commissioner of department of public instruction, said: “We have already sent circulars to respective district commissioners to take action against private schools if they are found guilty of operating… without proper documents… Those schools which are found violating will be given an opportunity to comply with the rules, otherwise the registration of the schools will be cancelled and recognition will be withdrawn.”

Responding to the corruption charges levelled by Lokesh Talikatte, the president of Registered Unaided Private Schools Association, against education officials, Vishal said: “There needs to be constant monitoring and supervision by joint directors, assistant commissioner of public instruction to check on the violations. In districts, the CEOs of zilla panchayats and district commissioners will have an oversight in the violations by private schools. Moreover, we are renewing the recognition of private schools through online mode proactively every once in three weeks to ensure transparency.”

Last month, FIRs were registered against two branches of the Orchids International School in Bengaluru, based on the complaint of block education officials (BEO), for operating without proper land records and safety compliances.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, sources in the education department mentioned that many private schools have been found involved in other irregularities as well. Some of the charges include unauthorized construction of additional classrooms, violation of rules pertaining to the medium of instruction, and following the syllabus of CBSE/ICSE when the institutions have been permitted to teach the curriculum provided by the state, among others.