scorecardresearch
Monday, Aug 29, 2022

Karnataka: Govt rejects applications of 793 private schools for insufficient documentation

While some applications have been rejected for private schools using their land for non-education purposes, a few rejections are also on the grounds that the buildings do not have fire and safety compliance certificates.

A total of 1,404 new schools applied for permission to run, out of which only 561 applications were approved and 50 are still pending, the department said. (Representational/ Express File)

The school education and literacy department in Karnataka has said that it has rejected 793 applications for starting private, unaided schools in the state this academic year on grounds of insufficient documentation.

A total of 1,404 new schools applied for permission to run, out of which only 561 applications were approved and 50 are still pending, the department said.

A senior education official said: “Many of these schools have no proper land records. Some of the private schools are using their land for non-education purposes. The rejections are also on the grounds that the buildings do not have fire and safety compliance certificates.”

Education Minister BC Nagesh had also mentioned that some private schools have missed at least nine deadlines until now to submit relevant documents and obtain a no-objection certificate (NOC) from the government. He added that a circular has been issued to the department of public education to take action against private schools that are operating illegally.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-August 29, 2022: Why you should read ‘Safety Valve Theory’ or ‘M...Premium
UPSC Key-August 29, 2022: Why you should read ‘Safety Valve Theory’ or ‘M...
Will the Gandhis step back? In polls for party president, an opportunity ...Premium
Will the Gandhis step back? In polls for party president, an opportunity ...
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQsPremium
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQs
Team Ghulam Nabi Azad: Former ministers to ex-MLAs, upper castes to Dalit...Premium
Team Ghulam Nabi Azad: Former ministers to ex-MLAs, upper castes to Dalit...

Vishal R, the commissioner of department of public instruction, said: “We have already sent circulars to respective district commissioners to take action against private schools if they are found guilty of operating… without proper documents… Those schools which are found violating will be given an opportunity to comply with the rules, otherwise the registration of the schools will be cancelled and recognition will be withdrawn.”

Responding to the corruption charges levelled by Lokesh Talikatte, the president of Registered Unaided Private Schools Association, against education officials, Vishal said: “There needs to be constant monitoring and supervision by joint directors, assistant commissioner of public instruction to check on the violations. In districts, the CEOs of zilla panchayats and district commissioners will have an oversight in the violations by private schools. Moreover, we are renewing the recognition of private schools through online mode proactively every once in three weeks to ensure transparency.”

Last month, FIRs were registered against two branches of the Orchids International School in Bengaluru, based on the complaint of block education officials (BEO), for operating without proper land records and safety compliances.

More from Bangalore
Advertisement

Meanwhile, sources in the education department mentioned that many private schools have been found involved in other irregularities as well. Some of the charges include unauthorized construction of additional classrooms, violation of rules pertaining to the medium of instruction, and following the syllabus of CBSE/ICSE when the institutions have been permitted to teach the curriculum provided by the state, among others.

First published on: 29-08-2022 at 09:50:50 pm
Next Story

Priyanka on a mission to explain her Walk of life

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

Azad puts it out in the open: Under Rahul Gandhi, Congress is unable to win
Express Opinion

Azad puts it out in the open: Under Rahul Gandhi, Congress is unable to win

Adani, NDTV founders seek regulatory clarification on stake sale

Adani, NDTV founders seek regulatory clarification on stake sale

How Bhuvneshwar Kumar bounced out Babar Azam
India vs Pakistan

How Bhuvneshwar Kumar bounced out Babar Azam

Man slaps guard after being briefly stuck in lift, arrested
Gurgaon

Man slaps guard after being briefly stuck in lift, arrested

Reliance Jio 5G by Diwali: How will it work?
Explained

Reliance Jio 5G by Diwali: How will it work?

Gadkari on joining Cong: 'Would rather jump into well'

Gadkari on joining Cong: 'Would rather jump into well'

Former ministers to ex-MLAs, who are on Team Azad?

Former ministers to ex-MLAs, who are on Team Azad?

Premium
What next: removing 80,000 tonnes of debris of twin towers in 3 months
Supertech demolition

What next: removing 80,000 tonnes of debris of twin towers in 3 months

Premium
CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
SPONSORED

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time
SPONSORED

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur
SPONSORED

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine
SPONSORED

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 29: Latest News
Advertisement