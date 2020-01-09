Karnataka govt plans 80-ft statue, 23-acre theme park at airport to honour Kempegowda

Nadaprabhu Kempegowda is credited to be the founder of Bengaluru. Nadaprabhu Kempegowda is credited to be the founder of Bengaluru.

The Karnataka government has announced plans to erect an 80-foot statue of Nadaprabhu Kempegowda — credited to be the founder of Bengaluru — on the premises of the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) situated on the outskirts of the city.

Deputy Chief Minister C N Ashwathnarayan said that along with the statue, a theme park spanning 23 acres depicting the visionary’s life and achievements would also be built in the KIA premises.

“We have held detailed discussions with Bengaluru International Airport Limited (BIAL) officials on the matter. More details on the cost and the work contract would be announced soon. Further scrutiny on specifications of the exact location and height will also take place further,” Ashwathnarayan said. He was chairing a meeting of the Kempegowda Development Authority (KDA) in the city on behalf of Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, who took a day off his schedule to rest.

It can be recalled that Yediyurappa had announced in September 2019 that a 100-foot tall statue of Kempegowda costing Rs 100 crore would be erected.

The KDA has also decided to renovate 46 locations developed by Kempegowda in and around Bengaluru in a bid to help people acknowledge his contribution.

