Karnataka govt to hold outreach programme for budding entrepreneurs

The Karnataka government’s ‘Udyami Aagu, Udyoga Needu’ (become an entrepreneur, provide jobs) and ‘Kaigarika Adalat’ outreach programme for educated youth and budding entrepreneurs will be held in Kalaburagi on Monday.

Large and Medium Industries Minister Murugesh R Nirani will inaugurate the ‘Udyami Aagu, Udyoga Needu’ and ‘Kaigarika Adalat’ programme at Dr BR Ambedkar auditorium in Gulbarga University.

Seeking to honour Puneeth Rajkumar who was a role model for youths with his dignified conduct, simplicity and social service, the government has named the podium of ‘Udyami Aagu, Udyoga Needu’ after the late actor.

Rajkumar did not restrict himself to the film industry but he was also an entrepreneur and involved in social service. He had also provided jobs to hundreds of people in his institutions. The Karnataka government has already announced the Karnataka Ratna award in his memory.

In an attempt to attract more youth towards entrepreneurship, Minister Murugesh Nirani has also decided to name the future ‘Udyami Aagu, Udyoga Needu’ programmes, which would be held at Mysuru, Belagavi, Mangaluru and Tumkur, after Puneeth Rajkumar.

The government has arranged transport facilities for students coming from other districts to attend the symposium which will begin at 10 am. Students and budding entrepreneurs from Yadgir, Raichur, Koppal, Bidar, Ballari and Vijayanagara are expected to attend the event.