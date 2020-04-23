Why medical stores in Karnataka will note your contact details while buying Paracetamol, others

The state government has ordered all chemists, druggists and pharmacists across hospitals to note down the contact details of all those purchasing medicines for the “treatment of symptoms like fever (antipyretics and anti-inflammatory), cold (anti-allergic) and cough (anti-tussive)”. The state government has ordered all chemists, druggists and pharmacists across hospitals to note down the contact details of all those purchasing medicines for the “treatment of symptoms like fever (antipyretics and anti-inflammatory), cold (anti-allergic) and cough (anti-tussive)”.

Pharmacy shops across Karnataka will now seek the name and contact details of buyers purchasing medicines for fever, cough and common cold. In the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, shopkeepers have now been directed to maintain records of customers displaying such symptoms which are similar to the virus.

Why are details of buyer required?

The state government has ordered all chemists, druggists and pharmacists across hospitals to note down the contact details of all those purchasing medicines for the “treatment of symptoms like fever (antipyretics and anti-inflammatory), cold (anti-allergic) and cough (anti-tussive)”.

According to an official order signed by the Director of Health and Family Welfare Services in Karnataka, the decision was taken after a state-level Technical Expert Committee opined that Influenza-like Illness (ILI) and Severely Acute Respiratory Illness (SARI) cases, whose symptoms are similar to that of Covid-l9 “should be screened at the initial stages of symptoms to arrest morbidity and mortality due to COVID-19 in the community”.

This is done to contain any chances of the spread of the novel coronavirus in the state, the health officials added.

What are the details that will be sought?

According to the government order, details such as name, address, landmark (of residence), and mobile number should be provided to the pharmacist/chemist who will duly note and record the same.

“The chemists/druggists shall report such cases to the respective district health authorities on (a) daily basis and will be subjected to verification by the district health officers, or his (her) representatives,” the order read.

Which medicines are included under this?

The Health Department has clarified that the details of all those who buy medicines to treat cold, cough or fever and related symptoms will be noted.

According to the order, the drugs include Paracetamol, Paracetamol of all dosage and strength, Cetirizine, Chlorpheniramine, and all types of cough syrups. “The above-said drugs either individually or in any combination are included,” the order read.

The same order has been in place in Vijayapura district since April 11.

“In the future, we might need this information,” Vijayapura Deputy Commissioner Y S Patil said.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Bangalore News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd