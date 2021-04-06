Karnataka: Govt now warns transport employees of ‘strict action’, says ‘no more negotiations’

The Chief Secretary said that the CM said employees failing to report to duty would be charged under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code. (Express Archive Photo)

The Karnataka government Tuesday ordered employees of various road transport corporations in the state to “return to work” clarifying that no more negotiations would take place with regard to the pay revision demand put forth by various employee unions.

“The government has already fulfilled eight out of the total nine demands put forth by employees’ unions. However, their demand of revising salaries as per the 6th Pay Commission recommendations to be on par with other government employees cannot be fulfilled,” Chief Secretary P Ravi Kumar said in Bengaluru after a meeting with Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa.

He added that the CM has urged the employees to return back to work, warning them of strict action if they failed to do so.

The government’s decision to take action against the employees, incidentally, comes a day after Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi cited the model code of conduct for the upcoming bypolls as the hindrance for the government to take a decision on revising their salaries.

Further, the Chief Secretary added that the CM said employees failing to report to duty would be charged under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code. He added that the state government was also seeking legal advice on whether action should be taken using provisions of the Essential Services Maintenance Act as well.

However, several employee unions of staff working at Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC), North-East Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (NEKRTC), North West Road Transport Corporation (NWRTC), and Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) has decided to stay off duty from Wednesday.

Meanwhile, BMTC has issued an order saying employees not reporting to work would face a “loss of pay.” Government sources added that official orders from other corporations would also be issued shortly.

KSRTC to hire pvt, school buses temporarily

In a bid to ensure the public is not affected by the strike called by employees of the road transport corporations in the state, the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation has been allowed to temporarily hire private buses and school buses.

“These buses shall ply on regular routes. The government has directed us to take appropriate steps to operate private buses across all districts,” a senior KSRTC official clarified. Later, on Tuesday, an order was passed allowing private and school buses to operate from and to park their vehicles at bus depot across the state, with Deputy Commissioners overseeing the process.