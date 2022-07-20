Grand Dasara celebrations this year: Decision taken at High Level Committee meeting headed by CM Bommai

The Karnataka government has decided to create the ‘Mysuru Dasara’ brand and go for an international publicity campaign to make it a major global event, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Tuesday.

Addressing a media conference after chairing the meeting of Mysuru Dasara Mahotsav-2022 High Level Committee, he said, it has been decided that the Mysuru Dasara emblem should be published in all government advertisements, notifications and social media platforms. The Commissioner of Information and Public Relations department has been instructed to hold publicity campaigns in Mumbai, Delhi and Chennai airports;.

Govt order within a week on Mysuru Tourism Circuit

The government order on Mysuru Tourism Circuit would be issued within a week. Tourism promotion programmes would be formulated by the Tourism department in association with private players. The circuit would include Beluru, Halebidu and other places. All inclusive single ticket packages covering travel, accommodation and other aspects would be introduced. An exclusive website too is being developed for the purpose.This would complement the initiatives for Mysuru Dasara, Bommai said.

Traditional practices would be revived

Many traditional rituals and practices associated with this state festival like ‘Gaja Payana’ would be revived. This would draw greater participation of the rural masses, Bommai said.

Dasara Exhibition

It has been decided to inaugurate Dasara Exhibition 15 ahead of Dasara this year. A grant of Rs1 cr each has been provided for Dasara Celebrations at Srirangapatna and Chamarajnagar, Bommai said.

The Palace Administration Board would bear the spending within the premises of the palaces, while MUDA would provide Rs10 cr. It has also been decided to mobilise funds under Corporate Social Responsibility as well, Bommai said.

As for cultural events, it has been decided to encourage local talent and performance by atleast one national level artist daily.

Grand Dasara

Dasara has been a simple affair over the last two years. The State government has accepted the popular view to make it a grand celebration this year. The Navarathri Dasara will start on October 26. Nandi Dhwaja Puja, Pushparchane and other traditional rituals would be performed on October 5, Vijayadashami. ‘Gaja Paya’, the return of the Dasara Elephants to their habitat would be on October 7 and 8, Bommai said.