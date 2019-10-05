Karnataka govt mulls introducing Board exams in class VII

The Karnataka government is mulling introduction of public exam for Class VII students starting next academic year. Karnataka Primary and Secondary Education Minister Suresh Kumar said a technical committee will be set up to look into the feasibility of introducing the exams.

“We are introducing a public exam for class VII students from this year. Teachers and parents feel students are not taking academics seriously as there are no board exams until class X in the state. In several studies, including ASER and Niti Aayog, the dipping learning levels have raised concerns. With no prior exam practice, the Class 10 exams give students exam scare. Taking note of this, we have decided to conduct the exam in Class VII,” said S Suresh Kumar.

The no-detention policy, which was introduced as part of the Right to Education Act, has been criticised by many for bringing down learning levels. Tamil Nadu has already scrapped the no-detention policy. “Because of no-detention policy, the quality of education is getting affected, Since it is mid-year, this year it will be a normal exam for class VII. Amendments will be made to the RTE rules soon,” added Suresh Kumar.

The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board, which conducts the SSLC exam will hold the exams for class VII and answer-scripts will be evaluated at the district level.