Karnataka govt moves to amend law to revert from EVMs to ballot papers for state rural polls

The Siddaramaiah-led Cabinet had also decided last year to recommend empowering the SEC to prepare and revise voter rolls for various local bodies. (File Photo)

Following up on a decision to revert from EVMs to ballot papers for local polls, the Karnataka government has decided to introduce a bill in the forthcoming budget session of the legislature to facilitate the reversion.

A meeting of the state cabinet this week approved the introduction of the Karnataka Gram Swaraj and Panchayat Raj (Amendment) Bill, 2026, to do away with EVMs for local polls in villages and to revert to the older system of casting votes on ballot papers.

“To ensure transparency and confidentiality in the election process of local authorities, the government has decided to conduct the elections of local bodies through ballot papers and ballot boxes as before and henceforth to do away with the process of Electronic Voting Machines.