Karnataka govt may follow Australia, ban social media for children below 16

The Karnataka government is mulling curbing the use of social media for children below 16 years of age. Preliminary discussions were held about the same during a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday.

The CM is learnt to have deliberated on the topic during the Vice-Chancellors (VC) conclave, where he raised concerns about mobile phone addiction, online gaming, impact on social life, academics, and physical fitness of children. He sought the opinion of VCs about restricting social media use among children.

According to a source, the discussions were in the preliminary stage. “But the government is determined to implement restrictions on social media use, considering the impact it has on children’s minds,” the source said.