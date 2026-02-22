Karnataka govt may follow Australia, ban social media for children below 16

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
The Karnataka government is mulling curbing the use of social media for children below 16 years of age. Preliminary discussions were held about the same during a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday.
The CM is learnt to have deliberated on the topic during the Vice-Chancellors (VC) conclave, where he raised concerns about mobile phone addiction, online gaming, impact on social life, academics, and physical fitness of children. He sought the opinion of VCs about restricting social media use among children.
According to a source, the discussions were in the preliminary stage. “But the government is determined to implement restrictions on social media use, considering the impact it has on children’s minds,” the source said.
While Australia implemented a ban on social media use among children below 16 years in December last year, several countries have introduced restrictions regarding the use of mobile phones and social media. If implemented, Karnataka will be the first state in the country to stop its use.
Among the concerning ill effects of social media, according to the source, was that “the memory and imagination of children were taking a hit”, apart from making them more “ferocious”. The government held a round of talks with officials from various departments before floating the proposal during the VCs conclave, the source added.
However, clarity is yet to emerge on how the restrictions should come into force. “Whether a law can be implemented at the state level, or the Union government has to pass legislation, and other factors are not yet clear,” according to the source.
Departments such as IT/BT, Law, and Home will be involved to come out with either legislation or guidelines to implement the proposed ban on social media, said the source.
Earlier this month, the Karnataka government launched the ‘Mobile Bidi, Pustaka Hidi (Leave the phone, pick a book)’ campaign to tackle mobile addiction among school-going kids. A circular on the campaign advised School Development Monitoring Committees to assist students in overcoming mobile phone addiction.
The Department of School Education and Literacy will carry out the campaign along with the Women and Child Welfare, Health and Family Welfare, and Home Departments.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Hina Khan starts 2026 with a family vacation to Kuwait, sharing snapshots on social media. Discover the top landmarks to visit, including Al Shaheed Park, Kuwait Towers, Grand Mosque, Souk Sharq, Al Mubarakiya, and Al Hamra Tower. Experience the country's culture, food, shopping, and stunning views from the tallest skyscraper.