Karnataka govt may follow Australia, ban social media for children below 16

Earlier this month, the Karnataka government launched the ‘Mobile Bidi, Pustaka Hidi (Leave the phone, pick a book)’ campaign to tackle mobile addiction among school-going kids.

By: Express News Service
2 min readBengaluruFeb 22, 2026 05:09 PM IST
SiddaramaiahKarnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah (File Photo)
Make us preferred source on Google

The Karnataka government is mulling curbing the use of social media for children below 16 years of age. Preliminary discussions were held about the same during a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW VIDEO

The CM is learnt to have deliberated on the topic during the Vice-Chancellors (VC) conclave, where he raised concerns about mobile phone addiction, online gaming, impact on social life, academics, and physical fitness of children. He sought the opinion of VCs about restricting social media use among children.

According to a source, the discussions were in the preliminary stage. “But the government is determined to implement restrictions on social media use, considering the impact it has on children’s minds,” the source said.

While Australia implemented a ban on social media use among children below 16 years in December last year, several countries have introduced restrictions regarding the use of mobile phones and social media. If implemented, Karnataka will be the first state in the country to stop its use.

Among the concerning ill effects of social media, according to the source, was that “the memory and imagination of children were taking a hit”, apart from making them more “ferocious”. The government held a round of talks with officials from various departments before floating the proposal during the VCs conclave, the source added.

However, clarity is yet to emerge on how the restrictions should come into force. “Whether a law can be implemented at the state level, or the Union government has to pass legislation, and other factors are not yet clear,” according to the source.

Departments such as IT/BT, Law, and Home will be involved to come out with either legislation or guidelines to implement the proposed ban on social media, said the source.

Story continues below this ad

Earlier this month, the Karnataka government launched the ‘Mobile Bidi, Pustaka Hidi (Leave the phone, pick a book)’ campaign to tackle mobile addiction among school-going kids. A circular on the campaign advised School Development Monitoring Committees to assist students in overcoming mobile phone addiction.

The Department of School Education and Literacy will carry out the campaign along with the Women and Child Welfare, Health and Family Welfare, and Home Departments.

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
Trump, tariffs
Despite US tariffs hike to 15%, most countries better off: Where India, others stand
Ram Gopal Varma writes another long X post on Dhurandhar 2's clash with Toxic.
Ram Gopal Varma makes his loyalties towards Dhurandhar known ahead of Dhuroxic clash on March 19: 'One respects the audience's intelligence...'
The couple arrived at Jeju Island for their vacation, but they were denied entry and taken to a holding area
'Treated like criminals': Indian influencer's dream vacation to South Korea with wife turns into 38-hour detention nightmare
ENG vs SL Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2026: England face Sri Lanka in the Super 8 match in Pallekele.
England vs Sri Lanka LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2026 Updates
artificial intelligence, Narendra Modi, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, chatgpt, Sam Altman, AI Impact Summit, AI Summit, 2026 AI Summit, machine thinking, Indian express news, current affairs
We need to be wary about getting too carried away by success of AI Impact Summit
Live Blog
Advertisement