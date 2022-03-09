Karnataka: Govt yet to decide on loan waiver demand by families of farmers who died of Covid-19

As many as 10,437 farmers of Karnataka, who succumbed to Covid-19, had loans from various co-operative banks and the state government said they are yet to take a call on the demand of waiving off the loans.

Tuesday, responding to a question raised by MLC Muniraju Gowda P M, S T Somashekar, minister of state for co-operation said the total loan amounts to Rs 91.97 crore. These loans were provided by co-operative societies, co-operative banks and rural development banks.

The department said, “The state government is providing Rs 1 lakh and the Centre is giving Rs 50,000 to the families of the Covid victims and besides that, no order has been issued to waive off loans of these farmers as of now.”

Muniraju raised concerns over the government’s ignorance and said that the surviving family is in fear of getting blacklisted by the co-operative banks.

The farmers’ organisations have demanded the government to waive off loans of these deceased farmers whose families continue to suffer.