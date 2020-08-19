Karnataka govt launches web portal to get Covid-19 test results

According to the Department of Health and Family Welfare Services, Karnataka has so far conducted over 20 lakh COVID-19 tests from March 23 to August 16.

In a bid to make the process of Covid-19 testing faster and transparent, the Karnataka government Wednesday announced the establishment of an online portal to help people collect their Covid test results.

“Now, Covid-19 test results can be obtained by feeding in the Specimen Referral Form (SRF) ID at https://covidwar.karnataka.gov.in/service1,” officials of the Department of Health and Family Welfare Services informed.

Login to Login to https://covidwar.karnataka.gov.in/service1 to get more details.

The department, however, clarified that the government will get in touch with those who test positive “automatically.”

“If you are positive, don’t panic. Stay clam and isolate yourself at home. Govt of Karnataka will automatically get in touch with you on your mobile number. Call 108 for emergency,” a government statement read.

According to the Department of Health and Family Welfare Services, the state has so far conducted over 20 lakh COVID-19 tests from March 23 to August 16.

#Karnataka govt claims achievement of 20 lakh #Covid19 tests to date. While most tests among govt labs were done in Kidwai Bengaluru (over 1.5 lakh), the same among pvt labs is Neuberg Anand (over 69k). @IndianExpress pic.twitter.com/SGo8BxfZ3B — Ralph Alex Arakal (@ralpharakal) August 18, 2020

KIDWAI Bengaluru conducted most tests (1,05,624) followed by Gulbarga GIMS (88,323), NIMHANS (81,816) and National Institute of Virology (79,595) among government labs. Meanwhile, Neuberg Anand conducted most tests (69,897) among private labs while over 4.5 lakh tests were conducted in all private labs cumulatively till August 16.

The state has set a target of achieving 35,000 antigen tests to determine Covid-19 on a daily basis. However, on Tuesday only only 28,867 such tests were conducted.

The state had also promised over 50,000 daily tests (including Rapid Antingen Detection Tests, RT-PCR and other methods) — to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his latest meeting with the states to review the pandemic situation on August 11 — in a consistent manner.

While 59,088 total tests were done on Tuesday (August 18) alone, the same was 37,700 and 43,626 on Monday (August 17) and Sunday (August 16) respectively.

As on Tuesday, over 2.4 lakh people have tested positive in the state since the first case was reported in capital city Bengaluru on March 8. As many as 4201 deaths have been linked to the coronavirus pandemic officialy to date.

