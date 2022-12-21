Karnataka govt won’t renew land leased to Vijay Mallya: J C Madhuswamy

The state government Tuesday informed it would not renew the lease to the Vijay Mallya-owned United Racing and Bloodstock Breeders (URBB), a subsidiary of the United Breweries Group.

Law and Parliamentary Affairs minister J C Madhuswamy said that the government will not extend or renew the lease of the Kunigal stud farm or will not lease it out to any corporate in the country. He was speaking in the Karnataka Assembly Tuesday.

The Kunigal stud farm is one of the oldest and biggest stud farms of the country which was leased out to by the state government to Vijay Mallya-owned URBB in 1992 for 30 years and the lease will soon end. Former politician and Indian businessman Vijay Mallya is accused of financial crimes in India and is living in the United Kingdom.

Madhuswamy, who was responding to the calling attention of Kunigal MLA HD Ranganath, said that the government is yet to take a call on how to utilise the prime property but asserted it won’t be handed over to any corporate organisation or renewed. “We will see if it can be handed over to the agriculture or horticulture department in order to set up a university rather than handing it to private players,” he said.

The Kunigal stud farm, located 72 km away from Bengaluru, is used for breeding horses mainly for racing. The history of the farm dates back to Srirangapatna ruler Tipu Sultan’s era. The 400-acre land was also used by the British to breed horses. The stud farm, which was leased out for 30 years to URRB, came under scrutiny when Vijay Mallya moved to London in 2016 leaving behind a debt of over Rs 9,000 crore to multiple banks in the country. He has been declared as a ‘wilful defaulter’. The farm still houses more than 200 horses.