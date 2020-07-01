Karnataka govt issues notice to 9 pvt hospitals for denying Covid treatment to patient

The Karnataka government served show cause notice to nine private hospitals for denying treatment to Covid-19 patient .(Representational) The Karnataka government served show cause notice to nine private hospitals for denying treatment to Covid-19 patient .(Representational)

The Karnataka government issued a show cause notice Tuesday to nine private hospitals in Bengaluru for refusing treatment to a 52-year-old man with Covid-19 symptoms who later passed away.

In the notice to the private hospitals, Karnataka Health Commissioner Pankaj Kumar Pandey stated, “You are required to reply to the show cause (notice) within 24 hours as to why action should not be initiated against you under the provisions of KMPE and State Disaster Management Act.”

According to health department officials, the relatives of the 52-year-old patient took him to nine private hospitals across Bengaluru on Saturday and Sunday after observing ILI-like symptoms, but all nine hospitals rejected admitting him on some pretext such as unavailability of beds or ventilators.

The nine private hospitals that received notices are Fortis in Cunningham Road, Mahaveer Jain Hospital in Vasanth Nagar, Suguna Hospital in Rajajinagar, Manipal Hospital, Brindavan Hospital in Chamarajpet, Rangadorai Hospital in Chamarajpet, Vikram Hospital, Sakra Hospital and Bowring Hospital in the city.

“They should strictly adhere to the provisions under Sections 11 and 11 A of KPME. Private medical establishments cannot deny, refuse, or avoid treatment to patients with COVID and COVID-like symptoms,” Pandey stated in the notice.

Addressing the management of the nine hospitals, Pandey said, “By denying the admission to the deceased patient, your hospitals have violated the provisions of the above said Act. You are liable for legal action in this regard.”

Meanwhile, as cases and death toll in Bengaluru continue to increase since the last few days, the Karnataka government is planning to identify a separate place on the outskirts for burying Covid-19 victims in the city.

After a video emerged on social media purportedly showing bodies of Covid-19 victims being brought out of a hearse van and dumped into a common pit, the deputy commissioner of Karnataka’s Ballari district had ordered an inquiry.

In the video, which was shot on a mobile phone, workers wearing PPE kits are seen purportedly dumping bodies into a pit. Snatches of conversations in the video seem to indicate one worker asking whether all six bodies should be put in one pit or in separate pits.

Karnataka Health Minister B Sriramulu said on Wednesday that two acres of land will be identified for this purpose on the outskirts. “Bodies of COVID-19 victims in Bengaluru would not be laid to rest in burial grounds in the city and a separate place will be earmarked on the outskirts in the backdrop of safety concerns raised by the public,” he said

Sriramulu also warned against unscientific disposal of used Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) kits worn by the kin of the dead for the final rites, referring to reports about such instances.

“A news report from Bengaluru said that after last rites, the kits have been thrown there itself and due to wind it has come near houses nearby, creating panic among the residents,” he said.

In a tweet today, the minister warned against discarding PPE kits carelessly after use and said they should be disposed of by following the procedure. “A strict action will be taken against such people. Because of someone’s neglect, common people’s lives should not be at risk. Concerned officials will be held responsible,” he said in a tweet.

