Karnataka govt hikes power tariff, Opposition fumes

The Karnataka Electricity Regulatory Commission (KERC) has approved the proposal submitted by various electricity supply companies in the state to revise power tariff starting July 1. After the revision, a consumer using 100 units per month will have to shell out an additional Rs 19 to Rs 31 depending on the supplying company for a period of six months.

Bescom customers will have to shell out an extra 31 paise/unit, followed by Hescom (27), Gescom (26), Mescom (21) and CESC (19). The hike will be applicable till December 2022, the KERC stated in its order.

Meanwhile, opposition party leaders lashed out at the government for the hike in electricity tariff. Congress leader and former chief minister Siddaramaiah said, “The BJP is trying to rip off the common man. The tariff hike is coming at a time when people are bearing the brunt of inflation and fuel price hike. Power tariffs were hiked in April and it has not even been three months. I urge the government to roll back the hike soon.’’

Senior Janata Dal (Secular) leader HD Kumaraswamy also urged the Karnataka government to take back the decision and said, “The BJP serves the interests of the rich and not the poor. We have received excellent rain in the state and consequently all the reservoirs are full. Power generation is also good. The government itself is saying that there is surplus power, yet there is a price hike.”