Karnataka govt hands over cheque of Rs 25 lakh to murdered Bajrang Dal activist’s kin

On behalf of the Karnataka government, former chief minister BS Yediyurappa on Sunday handed over a cheque of Rs 25 lakh to the family members of 27-year-old Bajrang Dal activist Harsha Hindu who was murdered in Shivamogga city last month.

Speaking to media persons, Yediyurappa said he met the family of the deceased activist. He added that Harsha was an up-and-coming Hindu leader and was murdered by people who could not digest the fact.

The state government had earlier announced a compensation of Rs 25 lakh for the family.

Sources close to the family said about Rs 86 lakh was received in the account of Harsha’s mother, excluding cheques handed over by various people.

Harsha was hacked to death by a group of men with whom he allegedly had a feud since 2016. The Karnataka Police have invoked various sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act,1967 against 10 people arrested in connection with the murder.

The Congress had sought the resignation of state Home Minister Araga Jnanendra and minister K S Eshwarappa, who hails from Shivamogga, over the incident.