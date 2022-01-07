Karnataka govt mulling green passes for fully-vaccinated citizens, says health minister

With the number of cases rising in Karnataka and the threat of a possible third wave looming large, the state government Friday said it may soon issue green passes to identify fully-vaccinated citizens.

The government is also planning to rope in 10,000 home surgeons and nursing students for tele-triaging, said Health and Family Welfare Minister K Sudhakar.

After a high-level meeting at Vidhana Soudha, Sudhakar said responsibilities have been allocated to officials and instructions have been given to ensure coordination between departments. “The experience of the past two waves will help us anticipate and plan accordingly,” he said.

He added, “WHO (World Health Organisation) has said Omicron is the fastest-spreading variant. Although Omicron is not as severe as Delta, it cannot be termed mild. Those who are fully-vaccinated with two doses may not get severely infected. So, everyone should get two doses.”

More than 99 per cent of people of the state are vaccinated with the first dose while 80 per cent have received both the doses.

In Friday’s meeting, it was also proposed to rope in celebrities for awareness campaigns on vaccination and the importance of Covid appropriate behaviour.