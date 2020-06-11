Karnataka govt gives nod to DK Shivakumar’s swearing-in ceremony as KPCC president

Shivakumar was appointed KPCC president on March 11 replacing Dinesh Gundu Rao. Shivakumar was appointed KPCC president on March 11 replacing Dinesh Gundu Rao.

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Thursday gave permission to hold a swearing-in ceremony —‘Prathigna Dina’(oath day in Kannada) for DK Shivakumar as president of the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC).

This comes a day after Yediyurappa-led BJP government denied permission for the third time on Tuesday. After this, the Congress termed the decision as ‘vendetta politics.’

Shivakumar took to Twitter to thank the chief minister for allowing him to go ahead with the ‘Prathigna’ event. He said that a new date will be confirmed in due course after discussing with party leaders shortly.

“Thank you @CMofKarnataka for permitting us to go ahead with ‘Prathigna’ event. A new date will be confirmed in due course after discussing with party leaders shortly,” Shivakumar tweeted.

According to the request made by Shivakumar to the CM on June 5, the programme planned by the Congress party on June 14 was expected to be attended by around 150 senior party leaders at KPCC premises in Bengaluru

“This programme will be a telecast live. In all Gram Panchayat, Municipality/corporation ward areas, Block Congress and District Congress offices, local party leaders and workers will gather at designated places and take part in the programme watching the live telecast,” Shivakumar had written.

A former minister and the incumbent MLA from Kanakapura, Shivakumar was appointed KPCC president on March 11 replacing Dinesh Gundu Rao who resigned from the post after Congress’ dismal performance in the bypolls held to 15 constituencies in November 2019.

