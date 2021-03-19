Karnataka govt mulling free sand policy for poor: Minister

The Karnataka government was mulling making available sand almost free of cost for economically weaker sections people wishing to build a house under Rs 10 lakh, Mines and Geology Minister Murugesh Nirani told the state assembly on Friday.

He agreed that getting quality sand, especially by the economically poor people at a reasonable price.

“With a view to making available sand to the poor people at a low price, our government is contemplating introducing free-sand policy,” he said, responding to a question by JD(S) member C N Balakrishna.

Nirani said whoever builds a house with a budget of Rs 10 lakh or less, whether under the Ashraya scheme or rebuilding a dilapidated house, the government would provide good sand at a token price of Rs 100 or Rs 200 per tonne.

According to industry sources, a tonne of M-sand now costs between Rs 1,400 to Rs 2,000.

Regarding “illegal mining and transportation” of sand in Hassan district, Nirani said the government will take stringent measures to check such practice.

Balakrishna pointed out the demand for sand is eight lakh tonnes to 10 lakh tonnes whereas the supply is only 1.14 lakh tonnes.

K Annadani of JDS alleged while sand was illegally extracted from Cauvery basin during night time in connivance with police, a poor person taking out the key raw material in his bullock cart gets booked.