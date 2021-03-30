Karnataka govt cites financial loss to allow quarry, crusher units to resume operations

Earlier this year, in January and February, operations at most quarries in the state were shutdown after explosions near quarry sites in Shivamogga and Chikkaballapur respectively killed 12 people. (Representational)

After over a month since quarry and stone-crushing units were shut in Karnataka, the government has decided to allow them to resume operations. Mines and Geology Minister Murugesh R Nirani said the closure of these units had led to job losses and had an adverse impact on the state’s revenue.

“The state exchequer has suffered a loss of over Rs 300 crore due to closure of quarries and crusher units following the recent blasts (in Shivamogga and Chikkaballapur). Their closure has also led to the sudden hike in prices of raw materials required for construction activities in the state,” he said.

Nirani added that operators need to obtain no objection certificates from the Director-General of Mines Safety (DGMS).

“The owners of quarry and stone crushing units will have to give an undertaking to the authorities that they would abide by existing rules and regulations. They should also submit a No Objection Certificate) issued by the DGMS allowing them to use explosives within 90 days,” he said. The Department of Mines and Geology also issued a circular approving the same.

To bolster production activities, the state government has allowed those without licenses to enter into agreements with quarries that have a valid DGMS license. “The Deputy Commissioner of the respective district will be directed to oversee and approve such temporary measures during the 90-day deadline decided to secure DGMS license,” he clarified.

Earlier this year, in January and February, operations at most quarries in the state were shutdown after explosions near quarry sites in Shivamogga and Chikkaballapur respectively killed 12 people.