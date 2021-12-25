Karnataka govt to extend Raitha Vidya Nidhi scheme for girl students of Classes VIII, IX: CM

Taking a note of the drop in the number of girl students in rural areas who enter high school and later enrol for the Pre-University Course (Class XI), the state government has decided to extend the Raitha Vidya Nidhi scheme for girl students of Classes VIII and IX standard, said Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai Saturday.

A government order in this regard would be issued soon, he added.

Bommai in his address after launching a slew of development works worth over Rs 244 crore in Vijayapura district lauded the efforts of local MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal for his efforts for speedy development of the district. He also expressed his commitment to work for a total transformation of the region.

On the living conditions in northern Karnataka, Bommai said, “Elaborate discussions have been held for the development of northern Karnataka. Many reports have been presented, agitations have been held, thousands of crores have been spent but when I see the living condition of the people here, their homes, education facilities and the employment opportunities for the youth I feel sad. It really hurts me. This has to change. I have decided on this. It should start from me. Once the train is brought on the tracks and it starts moving, it will gain speed. Dreams will be released.”

He also emphasised on a time-bound completion of long-pending projects like Upper Krishna Project (UKP)-3. “The state government has already released Rs 2,500 crore for completing relief and rehabilitation of people who would be affected by UKP-3,” he said.

“The state cabinet has in its meeting held at Suvarna Soudha fulfilled long-pending demands of grape farmers of the region by converting the Wine Board into Karnataka Grape and Wine Board. It would enable the farmers to be board members,” he added.

Referring to the demand for an expansion of the under-construction Vijayapura airport, he said, the work is on. The demand for an extension of its runway to enable landing of bigger aircraft, cargo handling facilities and other works would be fulfilled by providing an additional Rs 120 crore.