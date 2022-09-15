scorecardresearch
Karnataka Government seeks union environment ministry nod to come up with tree park in forest land

There has been a stiff opposition from the environmentalists ever since the issue was first proposed by Munirathna in October last year.

A part of the forest of Jarakabande Kaval already houses a tree park which was developed in 32 hectares of the land in the year 2015. (Express/File)

The Karnataka government has sought the nod of the union environment ministry to come up with a tree park in the forest of Jarakabande Kaval in Yelahanka. The government has sought the transfer of 353 acres of forest land. The park will be named after the former prime minister of India, Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

Horticulture minister N Munirathna told the assembly on Wednesday that the work on the tree park at Jarakabande Kaval in Yelahanka will start the moment the state government receives a nod from the union environment ministry. “We will utilise 353 acres of land available at Jarakabande Kaval. Since this is forest land we will require the permission of the union government.”

Yelahanka MLA S R Vishwanath said, “There is no need to pay heed to environmentalits. They will say there are 300 types of ants and butterflies. Who counts them anyway?”

A part of the forest of Jarakabande Kaval already houses a tree park which was developed in 32 hectares of the land in the year 2015.

Environmentalists have pointed to the state government’s guidelines regarding establishment of tree parks which states that ideally 5 to 15 hectares of land could be converted into tree parks. However, it clarifies, “There is a temptation that the Tree-park scheme is apt to protect forest land. Even though protection of Forest Land is desirable, achieving the same through the Tree park Scheme, in general, is not appropriate.”

“The permission from the union environment ministry should never be given. We have lost so many forest areas in Bengaluru to academic institutions, defence, infrastructure upgradation etc. Moreover, when a tree park already exists in one of the Jarakabande Kaval forest, what is the need to come up with another park,” a forest official said on the condition of anonymity.

First published on: 15-09-2022 at 12:37:32 pm
