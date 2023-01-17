scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Jan 17, 2023

After drawing flak, Karnataka govt drops plan to lower liquor consumption age to 18

Excise Minister K Gopalaiah said the public wanted to keep the minimum permissible age for alcohol purchase and consumption in the state to 21.

Karnataka earned a record Rs 2,63,777 crore from liquor revenue in 2021-22.

The Karnataka government has dropped the proposal to lower the minimum permissible age for alcohol purchase and consumption in the state from 21 to 18 years after drawing flak from various citizen groups and parents of teenagers.

Excise Minister K Gopalaiah told The Indian Express, “The Karnataka Excise Act, 1965, says that anyone aged above 18 years is eligible to purchase and consume liquor but the rules say that only people above 21 years can do so. We published a draft notification and asked the public to file their suggestions and objections. They said that the age must be 21 years and above. Even our opinion was also the same. We will stick to it.”

The government last week published a draft notification titled ‘Karnataka Excise (General Conditions of Licenses) (Amendment) Rules-2023’ and sought suggestions and objections from the public within 30 days.

It was alleged by the Opposition Congress and many citizen groups that the government brought out the notification bowing to the pressure from the liquor industry. All India Democratic Students’ Organisation (AIDSO) condemned the state government’s move.

An official from the excise department had said the liquor industry had for long demanded a reduction in the legal age for drinking. “When one can vote at the age of 18, why can’t they purchase and consume alcohol?” an officer said.

States like Sikkim, Goa, and Himachal Pradesh have already reduced the minimum permissible age to purchase and consume alcohol to 18 years from 21. Kerala, meanwhile, raised it from 21 to 23.

Karnataka earned a record Rs 2,63,777 crore from liquor revenue in 2021-22.

First published on: 17-01-2023 at 18:57 IST
