Karnataka govt directs seizure of aggregator autos still on road

Karnataka Transport Minister B Sriramulu Saturday said he has directed officials to impound autorickshaws that are still being operated by ride-hailing companies despite a ban by the state government.

He said notices have been issued to aggregators such as Ola and Uber for “violations” and that he would decide the next course of action in a couple of days.

The Karnataka government has directed the ride hailing companies to stop their “illegal” autorickshaw services in the city, citing violation of norms. The action came after many passengers complained of overcharging by the autorickshaws operating under apps like Ola and Uber.

“Ola and Uber are meant to help commuters without causing them trouble, but we are getting complaints every year… also there are certain technical issues involved, so notice has been issued to them,” Sriramulu told reporters in response to a question.

Noting that certain conditions were laid down, such as rate fixation among others, while granting licences, he said: “Notices have been issued because there are violations, and on getting a clarification from them, I will take a decision within a day or two.”

When told that vehicles were operating despite notice, the minister said: “I have ordered officials to seize Ola and Uber vehicles operating despite directions.”

Tanveer Pasha, President of Ola-Uber Drivers and Owners’ Association said the aggregator license was only meant for motor-cabs and not autorickshaws. He alleged that the cab aggregators had been charging more fare. Pasha also alleged that a complaint was lodged a year ago, but no action was taken.

