Karnataka govt directs employers to pay salaries to staffers under quarantine

A PIL had sought directions to provide paid quarantine leave to employees at factories and other establishments if they contract Covid-19. (Representational Image)

In a relief to employees seeking more clarity on the Covid-19-related quarantine leave policy, the Karnataka government has issued an order directing employers in organised and unorganised sectors to ensure that salary is disbursed to staffers under quarantine because of infection and also see to it that they are isolated in a bid to keep the state’s caseload under check.

The order, issued by Chief Secretary P Ravi Kumar, specifies that it should be deemed effective right from the day the state went under lockdown. “…(workers) who are infected with Covid-19 and primary contacts of an infected person shall be entitled to full paid leave for the entire quarantine period as stipulated by the government. This order is applicable for employees/workers of the organised and unorganised sector(s),” the order read.

The labour department has been asked to ensure effective implementation of the order. In August, last year, the Karnataka High Court had asked the state government to submit its response on a public interest litigation seeking directions to provide paid quarantine leave to employees at factories and other establishments if they contract Covid-19.