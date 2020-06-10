Karnataka govt denies permission for D K Shivakumar’s swearing-in event for third time, Congress condemns move

According to the request made by Shivakumar to the CM on June 5, the programme planned by the Congress party on June 14 was expected to be attended by around 150 senior party leaders at KPCC premises in Bengaluru. According to the request made by Shivakumar to the CM on June 5, the programme planned by the Congress party on June 14 was expected to be attended by around 150 senior party leaders at KPCC premises in Bengaluru.

Soon after the Yediyurappa-led BJP government in Karnataka denied permission — for the third time — for the swearing-in ceremony of D K Shivakumar as president of the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC), the Congress termed the decision as ‘vendetta politics’ on Tuesday. There is presently a nationwide ban on political events.

“On June 14th, ‘PRATHIJNA DINA’ was to be held at 7,800 locations across Karnataka with 10 lakh+ Congress Karyakartas attending it, with care taken w.r.t safety precautions for COVID & social distancing. By denying permission to it again, BJP Govt is indulging in vendetta politics,” the Karnataka Congress tweeted from its official account.

The Congress had earlier planned to conduct the event on May 31 but the date got revised to June 7. It was again rescheduled to June 14.

According to the request made by Shivakumar to the CM on June 5, the programme planned by the Congress party on June 14 was expected to be attended by around 150 senior party leaders at KPCC premises in Bengaluru.

“This programme will be telecast live. In all Gram Panchayat, Municipality/corporation ward areas, Block Congress and District Congress offices, local party leaders and workers will gather at designated places and take part in the programme watching the live telecast,” Shivakumar had written.

Further, reacting to the government’s decision, leader of opposition in the Karnataka Legislative Assembly and former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah said, “This is politically motivated and intended towards hurting the opposition.”

A former minister and the incumbent MLA from Kanakapura, Shivakumar was appointed KPCC president on March 11 replacing Dinesh Gundu Rao who resigned from the post after Congress’ dismal performance in the bypolls held to 15 constituencies in November 2019.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Bangalore News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd