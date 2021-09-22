scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, September 22, 2021
Must Read

Karnataka: Government to invite deprived artists to 4-day Dasara event at Chamarajanagar

Welcoming the decision, Chamarajanagar Deputy Commissioner M R Ravi said that the festivities would not face any financial limitations as Chamundeshwari Electricity Supply Corporation would bear the illumination expenditure.

By: Express Web Desk | Bengaluru |
September 22, 2021 9:29:17 pm
Artists perform to welcome Dasara jumbos led by Abhimanyu at Mysuru Palace, Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021. The elephants will participate in Dasara 2021 celebrations. (PTI Photo)

In a bid to offer relief to a considerable number of artists who were deprived of opportunities to perform in Dasara events due to the Covid-19 crisis, the government has decided to invite them for the four-day-long Dasara celebration in Karnataka’s Chamarajanagar next month.

S T Somasekhar, minister in-charge of Mysuru and Chamarajanagar, announced the decision Wednesday, adding, officials were instructed to ensure all cultural events were held with precautions in place.

Also Read |Karnataka: Eight Dasara tuskers reach Mysuru palace ahead of state’s flagship festival

“The festivities in Chamarajanagar will begin October 7 and preparations to ensure smooth conduct of the events are already underway. Right from the inauguration, all events should be held on time with no chance for any lapse in its coordination,” he directed the officials in a meeting. He added that local MLAs and the MP will oversee all arrangements made for the festivities.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Welcoming the decision, Chamarajanagar Deputy Commissioner M R Ravi said that the festivities would not face any financial limitations as Chamundeshwari Electricity Supply Corporation (CESC) would bear the illumination expenditure. “An estimated budget of Rs 50 lakh has been prepared for the events. Illumination will be expanded to taluk centres apart from the district headquarters with financial support from sponsors,” he said.

An estimated budget of Rs 36 lakh was sanctioned for the festivities in the district last year when S Suresh Kumar was the minister in-charge.

The state government has decided to keep the festivities low-key. While the festivities were not held in its original grandeur last year due to the prevailing Covid-19 situation, the government has cited the anticipation of a third wave as the reason behind a similar decision this year.

Click here for more

“We have decided to release Rs 6 crore to celebrate Dasara festival at Mysuru, Chamarajanagar, and Sriragapatna,” Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai had said last month, announcing the decision to conduct the state’s official festival in a “simple and traditional” manner.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Bangalore News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Sep 22: Latest News

Advertisement