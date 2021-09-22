Karnataka: Government to invite deprived artists to 4-day Dasara event at Chamarajanagar

In a bid to offer relief to a considerable number of artists who were deprived of opportunities to perform in Dasara events due to the Covid-19 crisis, the government has decided to invite them for the four-day-long Dasara celebration in Karnataka’s Chamarajanagar next month.

S T Somasekhar, minister in-charge of Mysuru and Chamarajanagar, announced the decision Wednesday, adding, officials were instructed to ensure all cultural events were held with precautions in place.

“The festivities in Chamarajanagar will begin October 7 and preparations to ensure smooth conduct of the events are already underway. Right from the inauguration, all events should be held on time with no chance for any lapse in its coordination,” he directed the officials in a meeting. He added that local MLAs and the MP will oversee all arrangements made for the festivities.

Welcoming the decision, Chamarajanagar Deputy Commissioner M R Ravi said that the festivities would not face any financial limitations as Chamundeshwari Electricity Supply Corporation (CESC) would bear the illumination expenditure. “An estimated budget of Rs 50 lakh has been prepared for the events. Illumination will be expanded to taluk centres apart from the district headquarters with financial support from sponsors,” he said.

An estimated budget of Rs 36 lakh was sanctioned for the festivities in the district last year when S Suresh Kumar was the minister in-charge.

The state government has decided to keep the festivities low-key. While the festivities were not held in its original grandeur last year due to the prevailing Covid-19 situation, the government has cited the anticipation of a third wave as the reason behind a similar decision this year.

“We have decided to release Rs 6 crore to celebrate Dasara festival at Mysuru, Chamarajanagar, and Sriragapatna,” Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai had said last month, announcing the decision to conduct the state’s official festival in a “simple and traditional” manner.