Ahead of Vaikunta Ekadashi, Sankranti festivals, Karnataka govt issues fresh guidelines

With the festival season around the corner, the Karnataka government issued fresh guidelines ahead of Vaikunta Ekadashi and Sankranti to curb the spread of Covid-19.

According to guidelines issued by the government, only routine ‘pooja’ is allowed at temples and a maximum of 50 fully vaccinated devotees are allowed for ‘darshan’ at a time.

Also Read | Karnataka Bengaluru Live Updates

In an order, Karnataka Chief Secretary P Ravi Kumar stated that religious activities will be allowed in temples as long as they are done only in the inner premises of the temple. “No sevas and other activities are allowed,” Kumar stated in the order.

Meanwhile, ISKCON will be celebrating Vaikunta Ekadasi on Thursday, but the temple in Rajajinagar in Bengaluru will remain closed to the public due to Covid-19 restrictions.

“Precautionary measures, as mandated by the state government in the interest of public safety, will be in place. Only special invitees will be allowed for darshan,” said ISKCON in a statement on Wednesday.

Live webcast of the entire festival will be available on the temple’s official website and other social media platforms, said temple authorities.

Karnataka on Wednesday reported 21,390 new cases of COVID-19 and 10 deaths. The positivity rate in the state stands at 10.96 per cent. Out of the new cases, at least 15,617 cases were reported from Bengaluru city.