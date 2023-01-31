Karnataka govt a ‘copycat’; Congress, BJP, JD(S) imitating AAP’s poll promises: Atishi

Addressing a press conference in Bengaluru Tuesday, Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) Delhi MLA Atishi called the Karnataka government a ‘copycat’ and said that while the Congress, BJP and JD(S) were imitating her party’s manifestos in Delhi and Punjab for electoral gains, they had no intention of delivering them.

She said Karnataka government’s announcement of setting up Namma Clinics on the lines of Delhi’s mohalla clinics proves that the AAP has already had an impact on the Karnataka elections.

“We have 500 mohalla clinics for a small place like Delhi, but here for a big state like Karnataka there are only 432 clinics. It is a stunt before elections and a copycat is only a copycat. In Delhi’s mohalla clinics, more than 400 diagnostic tests are free of cost but here in Karnataka only 15 tests have been made free of cost. The government has announced that if it comes back to power, it would build 24,000 classrooms. What was it doing all along? They copy only the schemes’ announcement, but their intention is to lure voters, not to actually work or implement,” she said.

Atishi also pointed out that government schools in Karnataka are in dire straits and appealed to voters to prioritise education in the elections. “I am in Bengaluru today to attend a conference of Karnataka Associated Managements of English Medium Schools (KAMS) who are struggling because they face too much regulation and too much corruption at the hands of the Karnataka government. I urge the Karnataka government to focus on improving the quality of government schools rather than regulating what private schools can or cannot do,” she said.

“In the last three years in Delhi, more than four lakh students have shifted to government schools from private schools. In Karnataka, the government schools are in shambles. We should vote for a party that is committed to priortising education and improving its quality in government schools. AAP has a proven track record of developing government schools in Delhi,” she added.

Atishi also said that private schools in Karnataka accuse the government of using their funds for renewals and clearances. “We are currently looking at two models. One is the model of the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP in Delhi which spends 25% of its budget on education, and on the other hand we have the Karnataka government that is not spending more than 12% of its budget on improving government schools and colleges. Today, out of 18,000 college lecturers in Karnataka, 11,000 are guest lecturers who are poorly paid. Why is the state government not making them permanent? The AAP government in Punjab has regularised 9,000 contract teachers,” she said.

“However, the reality is that the current state of government schools in Karnataka is poor, with 40% of Class 1 students unable to read alphabets and 37.3% of Class 3 students unable to read words, according to the Annual Status of Education Report. Meanwhile, Delhi’s government schools are producing students who are excelling in exams such as NEET and IIT-JEE and getting into top engineering and medical colleges. The AAP is committed to bringing this level of education and infrastructure to Karnataka,” she said.

Even the Congress party in Karnataka said it would give 200 units of free electricity if it comes to power. “Why are Congress leaders opposing Delhi’s government decision of giving free electricity? How many units of free electricity are being given to the states where it is in power? The answer is zero,” Atishi said.

“Today, private schools in Karnataka claim they have to pay commissions to the government, contractors say they have to pay commissions, and religious establishments claim they have to pay commissions to receive their own donations. Bribes and commissions have become common. There’s only one Puneet Rajkumar, and no one can replace him. Similarly, no one can replace the AAP. Other parties may promise the same things, but only AAP has delivered,” she said.

AAP state president, Prithvi Reddy said the party will contest in all 224 seats in Karnataka and will announce the candidates in the first week of March.