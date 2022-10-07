Karnataka govt committed to increasing SC/ST quota, says Bommai; all-party meeting today

A day after the Opposition Congress, including party leader Rahul Gandhi, demanded that the Karnataka government implement the Justice Nagamohan Das Committee report and increase the reservation for SC/STs, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said the government was committed to implementing it.

Bommai has convened an all-party meeting on Friday to discuss the proposal to increase reservation for the communities. “We are committed towards implementing the reports of Justices Nagamohan Das and Subash B Adi and hiking the reservation,” the chief minister said.

BJP national general secretary C T Ravi told reporters Friday that the state BJP core committee has passed a resolution seeking an increase in reservation for ST communities. “Core committee has urged Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai to issue an order hiking reservation at the earliest,” he said.

On Thursday, Rahul Gandhi – whose Bharat Jodo Yatra is passing through the state – demanded that the BJP government immediately convene a legislature session and implement the suggestions of the Justice Nagamohan Das Committee report.

Earlier, Congress leaders including Opposition leader Siddaramaiah and Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president D K Shivakumar had targeted the government for not accepting the report even though it was tabled two years ago. The report has recommended hiking reservation for those belonging to the Scheduled Caste (SC) from three to seven per cent, and for Scheduled Tribes (ST) from 15 to 17 per cent. This should be implemented at the earliest, the Congress said, accusing the BJP of acting against the interests of SC/ST communities.