Karnataka Govt in ‘coma stage’ due to power tussle between Siddaramaiah and D K Shivakumar, says LoP Ashoka

Lashing out at the Karnataka Government, Leader of Opposition R Ashoka said Monday that the power tussle between Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his deputy D K Shivakumar has left administration in the state in a ‘coma stage’.

During the motion of thanks on the Governor’s address at the Legislative Assembly, he said, “The Chief Minister should not play games of leadership. You should come to a decision.”

This was in reference to repeated discussions about a change in leadership in the state. Due to the tussle, Ashoka said the administration in the state has deteriorated. “Officials are not under anyone’s control. If power politics does not stop, no one will work,” he said.