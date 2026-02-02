Karnataka Govt in ‘coma stage’ due to power tussle between Siddaramaiah and D K Shivakumar, says LoP Ashoka

Leader of Opposition R Ashoka also said that illegal Bangladeshi immigrants were involved in the encroachment at Kogilu Layout in Bengaluru.

By: Express News Service
2 min readBengaluruFeb 2, 2026 05:06 PM IST
Ashoka BJPR Ashoka said Karnataka's administration is stuck due to the power tussle (File Photo).
Lashing out at the Karnataka Government, Leader of Opposition R Ashoka said Monday that the power tussle between Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his deputy D K Shivakumar has left administration in the state in a ‘coma stage’.

During the motion of thanks on the Governor’s address at the Legislative Assembly, he said, “The Chief Minister should not play games of leadership. You should come to a decision.”

This was in reference to repeated discussions about a change in leadership in the state. Due to the tussle, Ashoka said the administration in the state has deteriorated. “Officials are not under anyone’s control. If power politics does not stop, no one will work,” he said.

Referring to the cryptic social posts by Shivakumar over power sharing in recent months, he said that the state’s administration was stuck due to the power tussle. “The CM knows how uncertainty on leadership affects administration,” Ashoka said.

In January, Shivakumar appeared to revive the debate over leadership change in the state, posting on social media, “Even if efforts fail, prayer does not fail.” His post came a day after Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah spoke briefly with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi at Mysuru Airport. Both the CM and DyCM were at the Airport to receive Gandhi in the morning and send him off in the evening as the Congress leader used the Mysuru airport as a transit point between Delhi and Gudalur in Tamil Nadu.

Talking about the eviction row after houses were demolished at Kogilu, he said that none of those evicted were found eligible for the houses announced by the government. While the government was quick to announce houses for these people, it did not show the same alacrity when it came to demolitions elsewhere, he said.

He alleged that illegal Bangladeshi immigrants were involved in the encroachment. These immigrants, he claimed, were able to obtain identification papers for Rs 3,000. The illegal immigrants reached Karnataka via West Bengal and Assam. Many of them are employed in the coffee estates of Chikkamagaluru and Kodagu, while a large portion are in Bengaluru, Ashoka contended.

Ashoka demanded that the government evict all illegal immigrants in the state.

