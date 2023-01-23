Karnataka Govt to celebrate Republic Day at Bengaluru’s Idgah Maidan

After celebrating Independence Day last year at Idgah Maidan in Bengaluru’s Chamarajpet, the Karnataka Government will observe Republic Day at the controversial ground Thursday.

Amid a long-standing controversy over the ownership of the land, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) last year declared the ground to be a property of the state revenue department. BBMP said that any decision on its usage will be taken by the revenue department amid threats by right-wing activists to hoist the national flag on the occasion of Independence Day.

Bengaluru Central MP PC Mohan, who visited the ground last week with police and other district officials, tweeted, “The #Karnataka Govt. will celebrate Republic Day on the #Chamarajpet playground, #Bengaluru by hoisting the tricolour and conducting cultural programmes. The celebration of #RepublicDay at Chamarajpet playground will be grandiose in comparison to Independence Day.Jai Hind.”

Chamarajpet Nagarikara Okkoota Vedike, a citizens’ forum, had earlier approached the authorities seeking permission to organise the event. In its letter, it had asked the authorities either to allow them or to organise the event by the government. However, the district administration informed the event will be held by the government itself.

The tricolour was hoisted at the ground for the first time on the occasion of Independence Day last year by revenue department officials. The ground has a history of communal tension and a row over its ownership had triggered violence in 1983.