Karnataka govt bans photography, videography at its offices; public and Opposition parties slam move

The BJP-led Karnataka government Friday issued a notification banning photography and videography by the public at all government offices across the state based on a petition from the Karnataka State Government Employees Association. The move has now drawn criticism from the public and the Opposition parties.

The Karnataka State Government Employees Association had alleged that government employees are being harassed by certain people shooting videos and photos inside government offices. Based on the allegation, the Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms issued an order which states, “The public visiting the government officers must not take pictures or videos of government officials without their permission while in office and carrying out their duties.”

The government order cited the petition from the association, and said “certain individuals came to government offices during working hours to capture photos or videos and uploaded it on social media. These videos have been misused by few people and have hurt the dignity of various Departments and the government and affected women workers’ serving at government offices”.

The petition was written by the association to the government on February 25, 2022. Various organisations and political parties have criticised the order and said that such an order will only encourage corruption at government offices.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Deepak C N, general secretary of Karnataka Rashtra Samithi, said, “The order by the government will encourage a few officials who are involved in corruption. This order is against the public and this shows that the state government is pressured by government servants.”

“The government should install CCTV cameras at government offices and live stream them and bring transparency in governance. This order has no legal standing,” he added.

Opposition leader and former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah opposed the order and said it is a measure by the state government to hide its corruption and safeguard government employees.