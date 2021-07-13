Karnataka govt bans entry to Nandi hills during weekends after 8,000 flock to tourist spot over two days

According to the district administration, more than 8,000 people thronged to Nandi Hills, the first after the government lifted the lockdown completely. (Photo: Wikimedia Commons/Rameshng)

The Chikkaballapur district administration in Karnataka has now decided to ban entry to Nandi hills during weekends — from Friday 6 pm to Monday 6 am — after witnessing huge crowds at the hill station on Sunday.

According to the district administration, more than 8,000 people thronged to Nandi hills, an hour’s ride from Bengaluru city, over the weekend, the first after the government lifted the lockdown completely.

Speaking to Indianexpress.com, the additional deputy commissioner of the district Amaresh H said, “On Sunday, thousands of people visited the Nandi hills. The tourism department-run hotel in the hilltop was fully booked on weekends and hence to control the spread of the coronavirus in the district, we have decided to ban entry to Nandi hills during weekends.”

“There was a huge traffic jam on Rani cross in Devanahalli taluk. About 1 km stretch on the way to Nandhi hills witnessed traffic snarls on Sunday,” Amaresh added.

The hills were closed from April due to the second wave of Covid-19 and the subsequent lockdown. They were opened for visitors on June 21 but had been closed on Saturdays and Sundays due to weekend curfew.

Nandi hills draws a large number of visitors from Bengaluru, especially on weekends, as it offers a splendid view of sunrise and sunset. The hill station lies 30 kilometres away from Bengaluru airport and about 60 km from Bengaluru city.

Historically, the hill station goes back to the time of Tipu Sultan, who used to frequent the place as a summer retreat.