Two months after reopening, Karnataka govt approves fund to provide shoes, socks to school students

After drawing flak for not being able to provide shoes and socks for schoolchildren, the Karnataka government has now approved Rs 132 crore to purchase and distribute shoes and socks through the school development and monitoring committee (SDMC), minister of school education and literacy B C Nagesh said Friday.

Even after the passage of two months since schools were reopened, students of government schools are deprived of shoes, socks and uniform. Although the education department clarified that the uniforms will be distributed in the coming days, the state government had not allocated funds, said a senior education officer. “The government prioritised funds for building new classrooms and education programmes like the learning recovery programme in an effort to provide quality education,” the officer said.

Speaking to the media Friday, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said, “The state government has already approved the distribution of uniforms but it will take time to reach the schools. As far as shoes and socks are concerned, today (Friday) I have approved to allocate Rs 132 crore to ensure students don’t suffer.”

Earlier, Nagesh courted controversy when he said “students don’t come to school for socks and shoes, instead to seek education”. In a reply, Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president D K Shivakumar had said, “Congress will beg and provide shoes and socks to the students. The education minister’s statement is very disrespectful and insulting for the state of Karnataka. If the government does not have the capacity or the funds to provide shoes and socks, Congress will initiate CSR activities or is ready to beg.”