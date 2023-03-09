Karnataka govt and JeevaRaksha launch RASTHA to train trauma responders in state’s accident hotspots

Rajiv Gandhi University’s JeevaRaksha Trust in collaboration with the Department of Health and Family Welfare Thursday launched an initiative called RASTHA (Rapid Response, Assessment, Stabilisation & Safe Transport in Highway Accidents) to train trauma responders, including police officials, ambulance drivers and citizens living within a 3-km radius of the 26 identified accident hotspots in Karnataka.

The accident hotspots in the state were identified by the Ministry of Road, Transport and Highways in 2022. These hotspots were identified in Mysuru, Hubli-Dharwad, Tumkuru, Mangaluru, Davangere, Belgaum, Gulbarga, Bellary and Mandya. According to the health officials, the aim of the initiative is to train responders in managing polytrauma victims.

Polytrauma occurs when a person has sustained multiple injuries, some of which could cause disability and death.

“Each hotspot will have 160 skilled responders and 60 trained hospital staff who will be upskilled through this programme. We can save thousands of lives every year through this programme. The responders will be trained on how to handle the accident victims. The nearest hospitals should also be informed in advance that a trauma case would reach them. The ambulance drivers should also be told that the trauma cases should be immediately sent to the emergency ward. Often it is seen in the trauma cases that people die due to excessive bleeding so what should be done to stop it will also be taught here,” an official said.

Karnataka health commissioner Randeep D said, “RASTHA project will help supplement efforts of the health department in extending free medical treatment in empanelled hospitals for those injured in road accidents. Training first responders by JeevaRaksha along the accident hotspots is a key aspect. The RASTHA project will ensure training of first responders in pre hospital trauma care. We hope to save more lives by timely intervention to those injured in road traffic accidents.”

Karnataka principal secretary for health, T K Anil Kumar said, “Every year 4,000 lives are lost in road accidents in Karnataka. While the number of vehicles is increasing and will increase further, we need to deal with the challenge of accidents in a systematic manner. Our aim is to reduce the number of accidents. The empanelled hospitals around the accident hotspots will treat the trauma victims.”

JeevaRaksha Trust is a special purpose vehicle created by Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences, Karnataka and Swami Vivekananda Youth Movement to roll out ‘Certified Skill Courses’ in Emergency Care and Life Support equipping doctors, nurses, paramedics and lay public with necessary skills so as to transform the emergency care response system and thus save lives.